Biden vs Trump: When and where to watch first 2024 US presidential debate

Where to watch?

The debate will be hosted by CNN on June 27 at 9 pm EDT which is India's 6:30 pm (June 28).

As per New York Times, CNN will broadcast or stream the debate on all its platforms, including its flagship cable channel. The network also plans to stream the debate on CNN.com; CNN is also sharing its feed with other broadcast and cable news networks so that they could simulcast the debate.

Reportedly, the debate will be of 90 minutes.

Trump and Biden will be present at the CNN's studio in Atlanta without a live audience but with moderators - CNN's anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Each candidate will have two minutes to answer questions, followed by one-minute rebuttals and responses to the rebuttals, and their microphones will be muted when it is not their turn to speak.

(With New York Times inputs)