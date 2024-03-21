Biden widens his financial lead over Trump

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign had $71 million on hand at the end of February, more than double the $33.5 million in former President Donald Trump’s campaign account, as Democrats continued to expand their fundraising advantage over Republicans in the presidential race.

The cash disparity was detailed in filings with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, when campaigns and some presidential committees had a deadline to file fundraising and spending reports for February.

Trump did pad his campaign’s account in February, adding more than $3 million to the cash on hand since January, when he ended the month with about $30 million on hand. But Biden’s campaign, which ended January with $56 million on hand, added $15 million in February.

While Trump is leading Biden in most national polls, Biden and the Democratic Party have a growing cash advantage— a gap that has become one of the most pressing issues facing Trump, who has been busy wooing some of the Republican Party’s biggest financiers at private dinners at Mar-a-Lago, his club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Still, the financial picture remains incomplete: Both Trump and Biden are raising money through joint fundraising committees, which will not file reports until mid-April. These committees transfer funds to the campaigns, which are better able to pay salaries and to buy advertising time at the lower rates guaranteed to candidates.