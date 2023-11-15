Biden's message to hostages in Gaza: 'Hang in there, we're coming'

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he is engaged in daily discussions to secure the release of hostages held by the Hamas militant group and believes it will happen.

"Hang in there, we're coming," Biden said at the White House, when asked by reporters what his message to family members of hostages was.

Biden said he speaks daily with the parties involved in negotiations over a possible hostage release, but did not want to share the details.

Shortly after his remarks, the White House said Biden's top adviser on the Middle East, Brett McGurk, is heading to the region for talks with officials in Israel, the West Bank, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other nations.

"In Israel, he will discuss Israel's security needs, the imperative of protecting civilians in the course of military operations, as well as ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages, and the need to rein in violent extremist settlers in the West Bank," it said in a statement.