Biden's strategy: help immigrants in the US, but stop others from arriving

Taken together, the decisions put Biden's approach to one of the most polarising issues of the 2024 campaign into sharp focus: He will help immigrants who are already here, but try to keep the border shut to those trying to get in.

The strategy, described by one former White House official as a "border-in vs. border-out" approach, is a reflection of the political complexity of immigration, a top concern for voters of both parties in the 2024 presidential campaign. Polls show that American voters see the situation at the southern border as a problem and that more tend to trust former President Donald Trump to handle it than trust Biden.

Democrats hope that Biden's actions this month will help neutralise the issue. Matt A. Barreto, a Biden campaign pollster focusing on Latino politics, said Americans draw a distinction between "long term, undocumented immigrants" and "new arrivals."