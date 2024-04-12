Bihar Diwas celebrated in US with commitments to work for home state

On the occasion, Satyam Sinha, a Bay Area entrepreneur and philanthropist, announced to donate USD 20,000 to support 15 villages under the “Adopt a Village” programme.

"We are proud to make a pledge today to make contribution for the betterment of the people of Bihar in whatever way we can," said Rajiv Sinha of the Bihar Foundation of USA – West Coast Chapter which organised the event to celebrate the 112th anniversary of the establishment of Bihar.