Bill approved to guarantee burial rights in Sri Lanka

The bill was approved on Monday after which Minister of Justice M U M Ali Sabry posted on X: “Today, the Cabinet of Ministers approved taking steps necessary to pass the 'Burial and Cremation Rights Bill’, a proposal I strongly advocated for.” “This crucial piece of legislation ensures the right of every individual to choose between burial and cremation, respecting personal and religious beliefs. Together, we will uphold dignity and justice for all,” he added in his post.