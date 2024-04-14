Bitcoin rebounds from slump triggered by Iran’s attack on Israel

By Muyao Shen and Sidhartha Shukla

Bitcoin recovered from the steepest selloff in more than a year, an early indication of impending volatility across asset markets as investors digest the prospects of a military escalation in the Middle East.

The largest cryptocurrency advanced 3.9% to $64,40 as of 8:50 a.m. in London on Sunday after jumping as much as 8.3% earlier. Smaller coins like Polkadot and Uniswap rallied more than 10%.

Iran launched attack drones and missiles against Israel in apparent retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers, taking the conflict in the region into a dangerous new phase. With Iran’s action taking place while most markets were closed, crypto traders found themselves in the unusual position of being among the first to react to a major geopolitical event.

“More investors than usual might be choosing to express their market views through crypto,” David Lawant, Head of research at FalconX.