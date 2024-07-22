Black women from across US chalk out strategy to support Harris' likely Democratic presidential nomination

Washington: Thousands of Black women from across the US have held an online discussion on the path forward to support Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her.

Harris, who received Biden’s support to become the next Democratic presidential nominee, is poised to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major American political party.

Harris, 59, said she was “honoured” to receive Biden’s endorsement and intends to “earn and win” the nomination of the Democratic Party.

Her network of backers includes a number of key Black female Democratic allies who have been quietly organizing for weeks to ensure that she would be well positioned to lead the ticket if Biden stepped aside.

Those women held a Zoom call Sunday evening after Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the race.