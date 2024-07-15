BlackRock says suspect from Trump rally appeared in a 2022 ad

Thomas Crooks, the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, briefly appeared in an advertisement for BlackRock, the company said on Sunday.

"In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks," the world's biggest asset manager said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Thomas Crooks graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.