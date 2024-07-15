Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

BlackRock says suspect from Trump rally appeared in a 2022 ad

Thomas Crooks graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 02:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thomas Crooks, the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, briefly appeared in an advertisement for BlackRock, the company said on Sunday.

"In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks," the world's biggest asset manager said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Thomas Crooks graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

BlackRock said it will make all video footage available to the appropriate authorities and has removed the video from circulation.

"The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent," the company said.

BlackRock will release its second-quarter results on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 July 2024, 02:38 IST
World newsUnited StatesElectionsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT