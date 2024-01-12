Blinken to meet senior Chinese official ahead of Taiwan elections

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet senior Chinese official Liu Jianchao in Washington on Friday, the State Department said in his official schedule, the talks coming just a day ahead of elections in Taiwan that will test efforts to ease US-China tensions.

The January 13 presidential and parliamentary contests in Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, represent the first real wild card in 2024 for the Biden administration's goal of stabilising ties with China.

Blinken's routinely publicised schedule did not give further details about the 10 am ET (1500 GMT) meeting. But the meeting will be the latest in a flurry of US-China interactions following a November summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

Those include a Wednesday meeting between Liu and White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, a phone call on Thursday between US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, and the resumption this week of long-frozen military talks between the countries.

The meetings appear aimed in part at insulating the US-China relationship - which tumbled to historic lows last year - from the kind of friction that typically results from elections in Taiwan.

"The health of the US-China relationship, I don't think you can view as a derivative of cross-Strait tensions," a senior US administration official told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the aim was to manage tensions and try to avoid unintended conflict.