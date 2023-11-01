Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Nearly 400 casualties, communication down after IDF raids Jabalia Refugee camp
Israel conducted another deadly airstrike on residential areas, this time on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, resulting in approximately 400 casualties. Additionally, the al-Shati and Nuseirat camps were also targeted today. Reports of communication blackout in Gaza have again resurfaced, second time in a week. The two main hospitals in Gaza are at risk of closure due to a shortage of fuel, prompting an urgent plea from the Ministry of Health. In a televised statement, Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for launching numerous ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel. Dozens of injured Palestinians will be allowed to leave the bombarded enclave today via the Rafah crossing to seek treatment in Egyptian hospitals. Track all this and latest updates on Israel-Hamas war, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 03:14 IST
03:1001 Nov 2023
03:0001 Nov 2023
02:1901 Nov 2023
02:1901 Nov 2023
Colombia also recalling ambassador to Israel for consultations
Left-wing Colombian Prez Gustavo Petro made the announcement on social media.
“If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people we cannot be there,” Petro wrote on X.
After Bolivia broke ties with Israel, Chile walked similar path as it recalled Israel ambassador for talks after Gaza attacks
Chile's government recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations on Tuesday after what it described as Israel's violations of international humanitarian law stemming from its recent military attacks on the Gaza Strip. "Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement. Chile said Israel's operations amounted to "collective punishment" of Gaza's Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said.
Chile's criticism of Israel's attacks on Gaza follows the move by neighbor Bolivia to break ties with Israel on Tuesday, citing "crimes against humanity."
Biden and Jordan's king discussed increasing aid to civilians in Gaza-White House
US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed their shared commitment to increasing aid to civilians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said. The two men also reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and that it was critical to ensure that Palestinians were not forcibly displaced from Gaza, the White House said.
Gaza strip under total communication blackout
All communications to the Gaza Strip have been cut-off for the second time in one week.
"We regret to announce a complete interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to international routes that were previously reconnected being cut off again," the Palestinian telecoms company announced.
Gaza aid distribution struggles amid overcrowding, debris, lack of fuel
Blinken says US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas
The United States and other countries are looking at "a variety of possible permutations" for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. Read more
