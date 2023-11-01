Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Nearly 400 casualties, communication down after IDF raids Jabalia Refugee camp

Chile's government recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations on Tuesday after what it described as Israel's violations of international humanitarian law stemming from its recent military attacks on the Gaza Strip. "Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement. Chile said Israel's operations amounted to "collective punishment" of Gaza's Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said.

Chile's criticism of Israel's attacks on Gaza follows the move by neighbor Bolivia to break ties with Israel on Tuesday, citing "crimes against humanity."

Reuters Report