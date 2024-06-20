Blinken, White House adviser to meet Israeli officials over Gaza

The White House official said the wider meeting has not been canceled but that details were being finalized.

"In the meantime, meetings with Israeli officials are being held throughout the week at expert and senior levels on a range of topics," the official said.

Netanyahu on Tuesday issued an English-language video in which he said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had assured him that the Biden administration was working to lift restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel, an exchange the top US diplomat declined to confirm.

In a rare account of normally private diplomatic conversations, Netanyahu also said he told Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months Washington was "withholding weapons and ammunitions" to Israel.

The comment prompted retorts from the Biden administration.

"We genuinely do not know what he’s talking about. We just don’t," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Tuesday.