Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

BNP, Jamaat in loggerheads over oath-taking on ‘referendum’ in Bangladesh

He said their party believed “parliament without the constitutional reform is meaningless”.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 07:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 07:08 IST
World newsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us