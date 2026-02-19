Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Board of Peace' has raised $7 billion for Gaza, claims Donald Trump

Trump says Kazakhstan, ⁠Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, ‌Saudi ‌Arabia, Uzbekistan, and ‌Kuwait have contributed to the board.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 16:38 IST
World newsIsraelDonald TrumpGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us