<p>Washington: U.S. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-to-preside-over-first-meeting-of-board-of-peace-with-many-gaza-questions-unresolved-3904194">Donald Trump</a> on Thursday said countries had contributed more than $7 billion toward relief in Gaza as part of his Board of Peace effort.</p><p>"I'm pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait have all contributed more than $7 billion toward the relief package," Trump said at the board's inaugural meeting in Washington.</p>