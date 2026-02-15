Menu
Homeworld

Board of Peace members have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza, Trump says

In a ‌post on Truth Social ​on Sunday, Trump wrote that member states have also committed thousands of personnel toward a UN-authorized stabilization force and local police in the Palestinian enclave.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 16:32 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 16:32 IST
World news

