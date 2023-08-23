Bolsonaro lost the election; now he's trying to avoid arrest

Bolsonaro was still required to get separate permission from a different government body to sell the gifts, but he did not. Investigators have said Bolsonaro and his aides also tried to cover up the sales by using cash when they could or, in some cases, not disclosing the foreign gifts at all. The Rolex sold in Pennsylvania was disclosed as a gift from Saudi Arabia. But the Patek Phillipe watch was never reported, and police officials believe it came from officials in Bahrain.