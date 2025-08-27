<p>Brasilia: Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered police to tighten security around former President Jair Bolsonaro's home while he is under house arrest, a decision showed on Tuesday.</p><p>In the decision, Moraes authorized police to monitor Bolsonaro full-time near his house to ensure he is complying with the restraining orders against him.</p>.Brazil’s ex-strongman Bolsonaro penned asylum plea to Argentina, cops dig up his Plan B.<p>Police said last week they had found a draft letter on Bolsonaro's phone of a request for asylum in Argentina. It was last edited in 2024, police said.</p><p>Bolsonaro's legal defense said the document was not evidence that the former president was a flight risk. </p>