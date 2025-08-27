Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brazil court orders stronger police presence around Bolsonaro's home

In the decision, Moraes authorized police to monitor Bolsonaro full-time near his house to ensure he is complying with the restraining orders against him.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 01:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 01:09 IST
World newsBrazil

Follow us on :

Follow Us