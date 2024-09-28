Brazil Court says Musk must pay $1.9 million to lift ban on X

Elon Musk will have to pay an additional 10.3 million reais ($1.9 million) to reinstate social media platform X in Brazil, according to a Supreme Court filing Friday.

The penalty was ordered by top court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as punishment for X having become accessible after the ban order on Aug. 30, including through Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink.

“Thus, in the face of non-compliance by X Brasil with the court order for two days, the company must collect a fine of 10 million reais so that it can immediately return to its activities in national territory,” Moraes said in the filing. The company’s legal representative in Brazil, Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, must pay 300,000 reais, according to the court.

Moraes said the immediate return of X “depends solely on the full compliance with Brazilian legislation and the absolute observance of the court orders in respect of national sovereignty.”