Brazil doesn't want 'new Cold War', Lula da Silva says before Trump meeting

Lula, who has said he expects ‌to meet Trump in Washington in the first ⁠week of March, said his agenda would include trade, immigration, investment ‌and partnership between universities.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 09:47 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 09:47 IST
