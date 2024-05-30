Brazilian President Lula removes ambassador to Israel amid diplomatic spat

Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva removed his ambassador to Israel from his post and sent him to serve as his special representative in Geneva amid a diplomatic spat between the two countries, the official gazette showed on Wednesday.

The removal of Frederico Meyer comes a few months after Lula called him back to Brazil. Meyer's recall had followed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoning Meyer to tell him Lula was persona non grata in the Middle Eastern country.

Israel's move was related to Lula's remarks likening Israel's war on Gaza to the Holocaust.