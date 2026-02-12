Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brazil's president Lula da ⁠Silva to visit India next week: MEA

Lula last visited India for the ​G20 Summit in ​September 2023.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 12:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 12:19 IST
World newsBrazilMinistry of External AffairsLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Follow us on :

Follow Us