<p>Mumbai: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be in India for a state visit from February 18 to 22, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday.</p><p>Lula's engagements would include a bilateral with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a banquet hosted in his honour by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and attending an AI summit on February 19 and 20, the statement from the ministry said.</p><p>Lula last visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023.</p>