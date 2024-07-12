Brazil's spy agency tried to disrupt probe of Bolsonaro's son, court documents say

Brasilia: Brazil's Abin spy agency was used to illegally monitor tax auditors who were investigating a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro in an attempt to disrupt the corruption probe, Supreme Court documents unsealed on Thursday showed.

Why it's important?

The details unveiled on Thursday could add to Bolsonaro's mounting legal woes. The far-right former president has already been ruled politically ineligible until 2030 for his conduct during the 2022 presidential election.

So far, he has been formally accused by police in two different cases, one including misappropriating jewellery he received while head of state and the other related to forging his Covid-19 vaccine records.