Bribery charge against US Congressman implicates Mexico’s Azteca

By Michael O'Boyle

An executive of Mexico’s Banco Azteca helped arrange payments to US House Democrat Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife in exchange for influence in Washington, according to court documents.

US attorneys accuse Cuellar of acting on behalf of the Mexican bank to loosen US rules regarding the shipments of US currency to banks in the US as well seeking to block “regulations detrimental to the payday lending industry.” The indictment unsealed last week in US District Court accuses Cuellar of pressuring US officials on money-laundering enforcement and seeking to change US money-laundering laws.

While the indictment against the Cuellars refrained from naming Banco Azteca, its description of the bank that allegedly paid $236,390 to the Cuellars includes several identifying details of the Mexican financial firm, which is part of the business empire of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexico’s third-richest person.

Cuellar said in a statement May 3 that he and his wife are “innocent of these allegations.” Banco Azteca said in a post on X that “our operations are governed by the highest international compliance standards.

“Banco Azteca is, and has been since its origin, a leader in its commitment to security and the law, innovating and incorporating controls, processes and the most advanced technology into our service,” the bank said.