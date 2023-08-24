BRICS announces 6 new members

The BRICS grouping announced 6 new members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to expand their group, making this the first such expansion since 2010.

"We have reached an agreement on guiding principles, criteria, and procedures for the BRICS expansion process", PTI reported South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as saying.