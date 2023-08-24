BRICS announces 6 new members

The BRICS grouping announced 6 new members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to expand their group, making this the first such expansion since 2010.
"We have reached an agreement on guiding principles, criteria, and procedures for the BRICS expansion process", PTI reported South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as saying.
President Ramaphosa added, "We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024".
"This summit reaffirmed the importance of BRICS, people-to-people exchanges and enhancing friendship and cooperation...We adopted the Johannesburg declarations which reflect key BRICS messages on matters of global, economic, financial & political importance. It demonstrates the shared values and common interests that underlie our mutually beneficial cooperation," President Ramaphosa said.
This is a developing story...