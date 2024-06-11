BRICS expresses 'grave concern' over 'unprecedented' escalation of violence in Gaza

New Delhi: The BRICS nations on Monday expressed grave concern over the "unprecedented" escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli military operations and reaffirmed their support for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

At a meeting in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, the BRICS foreign ministers reiterated the grouping's unwavering commitment to the vision of a two-state solution to the Palestine issue based on international law.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi represented India at the crucial meeting.

The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

"The ministers expressed grave concern at the deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli military operation that led to mass civilian displacement, death and casualties," a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said.

BRICS is an acronym for original members of the grouping -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The grouping also called for immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.

It also pressed for the effective implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 2728 for an immediate, durable and sustained ceasefire.

The foreign ministers "equally called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and civilians who are being illegally held captive".

They expressed grave concern over increasing attacks by Israel in Rafah, saying it would compound the "dire" humanitarian situation.

"The Ministers further condemned the Israeli military operation in Rafah and its ramifications that directly impact the civilian lives, especially in view of the high density of Palestinian civilians in this location," the statement said.

An Israeli airstrike last month killed 45 people at a camp for displaced people in Rafah that triggered massive global outrage.