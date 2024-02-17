Britain says it will take action over Alexei Navalny death

Britain will take action over the death in prison of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and it is calling on other countries to do likewise, British foreign minister David Cameron said on Saturday.

"There should be consequences when appalling human rights outrages like this take place," Cameron told Sky News.

"What we do is we look at whether there are individual people that are responsible and whether there are individual actions that we can take."

Russia's prison service said that Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the Arctic penal colony where he was detained. Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday confirmed his death, citing an official notice given to his mother, Lydumila.