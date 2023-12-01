Britain's King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

Britain's King Charles said on Friday the world was "dreadfully far off track" on addressing climate change and that the global economy would be in peril unless the environment was rapidly repaired.

In an opening address to the COP28 UN climate summit, King Charles told world leaders the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk, and urged them to take more action.

"I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action," he said, in reference to the 2015 summit held in France.

"We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached."

After a year of record temperatures, the pressure is on for this year's summit to accelerate action to limit climate change. Countries, however, are divided over the future of fossil fuel, the burning of which is the main cause of climate change.