Britain's royal palace ready to support police if asked in case of Andrew's links to Epstein

<p>London - Britain's royal palace is prepared to help police if approached in connection with former Prince Andrew's links to late U.S. financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesperson said on Monday.</p><p>King Charles has made clear "his profound concern" at allegations that continue to emerge regarding his brother Andrew's conduct, the palace spokesperson said.</p><p>"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them," the spokesperson said in a statement to media.</p>.King Charles' brother Andrew shared UK trade files with Epstein, emails indicate.<p>The Thames Valley police force has said it is looking into an allegation involving a woman brought to Andrew's residence and documents allegedly shared with Epstein.</p><p>The king's brother has used the family name Mountbatten-Windsor since being stripped of his title as prince by the king last year over earlier revelations about his relationship to Epstein. </p>