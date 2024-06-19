Britain's Stonehenge sprayed with paint by environmental protesters

London: Environmental protesters sprayed paint on Britain's Stonehenge on Wednesday, with footage online showing orange marks covering some of the stones of the world-famous prehistoric megalithic structure.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument, local police said in a statement.

In video released by environmental group Just Stop Oil, two protesters were seen running towards two of Stonehenge's megaliths and spraying paint as another person attempted to stop them.