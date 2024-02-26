British banker Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

London: British financier Jacob Rothschild, a senior member of one of Europe's best-known banking dynasties, has died at the age of 87, his family announced on Monday.

The family, in a statement to the UK's Press Association news agency, called Rothschild "a towering presence in many peoples' lives".

He was "a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather," the family said.

Rothschild, born in England in 1936, started his career at the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963 before going on to co-found J Rothschild Assurance Group, which became today's London-based wealth manager St James's Place.