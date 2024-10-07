Home
British doctor admits trying to kill mother's partner with fake Covid jab

Thomas Kwan, 53, passed himself off as a nurse and even took his own mother's blood pressure before administering poison to her partner Patrick O'Hara in Newcastle, northern England.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 13:20 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 13:20 IST
World newsCrimeCovid

