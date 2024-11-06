British doctor jailed for over 30 years for trying to kill mother's partner with fake Covid injection

<p>London: A British doctor was on Wednesday jailed for more than 31 years for an audacious but unsuccessful plot to kill his mother's partner with a fake Covid-19 vaccine, which involved him forging medical documents and dressing in disguise to poison his victim.</p><p>Thomas Kwan, 53, passed himself off as a nurse and even took his own mother's blood pressure before administering poison to her then partner Patrick O'Hara in Newcastle, northern England.</p><p>O'Hara survived but suffered from necrotising faciitis, a potentially fatal flesh-eating bacterial infection, after receiving the jab. He also underwent multiple operations.</p>.Consumer forum orders Rs 1 lakh refund to Delhi man who booked wedding hall during Covid-19 lockdown.<p>Kwan, a family doctor in Sunderland, pleaded guilty to attempted murder last month shortly after his trial began at Newcastle Crown Court. He had previously admitted a charge of administering a noxious substance.</p><p>Judge Christina Lambert sentenced Kwan to 31 years and five months in prison for what she described as "an audacious plan to murder a man in plain sight".</p><p>She told Kwan that his plan involved him "abusing your knowledge of the healthcare system", adding that his actions damaged public confidence in the healthcare profession.</p><p>Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement after the sentencing that O'Hara was injected with "an as-yet unconfirmed toxin".</p><p>'STRANGER THAN FICTION'</p><p>Prosecutor Peter Makepeace told jurors on the first day of Kwan's trial: "Sometimes, occasionally perhaps, the truth really is stranger than fiction."</p><p>He said Kwan was concerned about his mother's will, which provided that her house would be inherited by O'Hara if he was still alive when his mother died.</p><p>"Mr Kwan used his encyclopaedic knowledge of, and research into, poisons to carry out his plan," Makepeace said.</p><p>"That plan was to disguise himself as a community nurse, attend Mr O'Hara's address, the home he shared with the defendant's mother, and inject him with a dangerous poison under the pretext of administering a COVID booster injection."</p><p>Kwan checked into a hotel under a false name, used false number plates on his car and disguised himself with a wig to carry out the plan, Makepeace added.</p><p>After Kwan was arrested, police found in his home a large number of castor beans and a recipe for manufacturing ricin, a biological toxin made from the beans. Exposure to as little as a pinhead amount of ricin can cause death.</p><p>A chemical expert concluded O'Hara was not injected with ricin, however.</p>