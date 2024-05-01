British-Indian author conferred honorary doctorate by University of London

“For me, as an author, telling the stories of Indians in the First and Second World Wars has been a privilege. Many of the South Asian diaspora in Britain have ancestors who served in the war. Most know nothing or very little about them. I have seen first-hand how it energises them when I talk about it. It gives them a connection, a stake in the system, a sense of inclusion,” said the author of For King and Another Country: Indian Soldiers on the Western Front, 1914-18.