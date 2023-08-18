British nurse convicted of killing seven newborns

The nurse, Lucy Letby, 33, was accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the city of Chester, in northwestern England, between June 2015 and June 2016. She was first charged in 2020, though she had been arrested and released previously. At her trial, the jury did not reach verdicts on six other counts of attempted murder, according to prosecutors. And she was found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder.