British zoologist sentenced to 249 years in jail for raping, torturing, killing dogs: Report

Adam Britton (53), a researcher at Charles Darwin University and a British crocodile expert recently cried in the Australia court when he was sentenced to 249 years imprisonment for having raped, tortured, and killed dogs alongside cases pertaining to child sexual abuse.
Britton admitted to 60 charges, including animal abuse and 'bestialities' The Mirror reported.
These were carried out by the accused inside a shipping container last year around his home in Darwin.
Apparently, Britton used to record videos while torturing, sexually abusing, and killing dogs which he often also lifted from pet parents who could not afford to nurture them.
Born in West Yorkshire, Britton holds a degree in zoology from the University of Leeds, and a PhD from the University of Bristol.
He also worked at one of the crocodile conservation sites -- Big Gecko in Australia -- where he used to record his videos with wild animals. He sold these footages to BBC and National Geographic while also posting them on social media.
The accused posted videos of his heinous and inhumane acts with animals on Telegram where he is said to have captioned one of his post as: "I had repressed it. In the last few years I let it out again and now I can't stop. I don't want to."
The crimes committed against animals by Britton came to light when an online sleuth happened to come across the videos and apprised the cops.
The police raided Britton's Darwin residence and seized 44 devices and tools while child abuse material was also found on his personal computer. Last year, he was charged with eight counts of bestiality, four of possessing and transmitting child abuse material, and 37 counts of "aggravated animal cruelty".
Chief Justice Grant who was hearing Britton's case observed that details were "confronting and distressing" while excusing police officers from the courtroom. The judge is said to have declared that those who "listened to them (details) may have adverse psychological reactions".
Britton's representatives were however quoted by Leeds Live, claiming that he suffered from paraphilia between 2022 and 2024, when he committed the above acts. Paraphilia is said to be a condition in which an individual experiences intense sexual fantasies about objects, places or situations which are considered atypical.
The Australian court adjourned the matter as a psychiatric report is awaited and the hearing will resume on August 8.
Between 2022-24, Britton is said to have gotten 42 dogs from Gumtree, an Australian free marketplace. He even abused his two white Swiss Shepherds, Ursa and Bolt— the pictures of whom Britton shared on social media.
He was also quoted by the media house saying that once he watched kids cry as he walked away with their dogs. All these animals were tormented, raped or killed at the shipping container that is reportedly docked in his Darwin property.
Published 15 July 2024, 05:46 IST