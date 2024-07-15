British zoologist sentenced to 249 years in jail for raping, torturing, killing dogs: Report

Adam Britton (53), a researcher at Charles Darwin University and a British crocodile expert recently cried in the Australia court when he was sentenced to 249 years imprisonment for having raped, tortured, and killed dogs alongside cases pertaining to child sexual abuse.

Britton admitted to 60 charges, including animal abuse and 'bestialities' The Mirror reported.

These were carried out by the accused inside a shipping container last year around his home in Darwin.

Apparently, Britton used to record videos while torturing, sexually abusing, and killing dogs which he often also lifted from pet parents who could not afford to nurture them.

Born in West Yorkshire, Britton holds a degree in zoology from the University of Leeds, and a PhD from the University of Bristol.

He also worked at one of the crocodile conservation sites -- Big Gecko in Australia -- where he used to record his videos with wild animals. He sold these footages to BBC and National Geographic while also posting them on social media.