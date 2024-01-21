‘Brotherly’ but bedevilled: Pakistan-Iran relations

In its struggle to control the restive Balochistan province, the Pakistan army has taken the help of Sunni extremists, including the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. It has also harboured Sunni extremists targeting Iran. Jaish al-Adl has remained a bone of contention between the two countries, with Iran complaining often about its violent attacks in Sistan-Baluchestan. It has, in the past, held out the threat of its forces launching military operations inside Pakistan if Islamabad did not act against the group. There have been counter-complaints from Pakistan regarding Iranian security personnel crossing over to the Pakistani side to apprehend members of this group, with some incidents resulting in the exchange of fire between the two sides. Pakistan has also often complained of attacks in Balochistan mounted by Baloch nationalists from the Iranian side.