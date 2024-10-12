Brutal acid attack prompts executive to hunt down his assailants

Casting Nets

Violent attacks rarely happen at random. In most cases, perpetrator and victim have some sort of relationship, which is why about 80 percent of aggravated assault probes in Germany are solved, compared to less than 60 percent of all crime investigations. Acid attacks, which are mostly reported in Southeast Asia as acts of revenge against women, suggest a particularly personal motive.

Police initially focused on Günther’s family and social circles, which he found abhorrent, before expanding their search to his workplace. To find leads, they encouraged Günther to think of anyone who might have had an interest in hurting him. “They told me: think wildly, go ahead and name names,” he remembered.

Business leaders hadn’t been targeted in Germany since the 1980s, but for Günther it was clear that the culprit couldn’t have come from his private life. At the time of his attack, Innogy, his employer, was looking for a new CEO, and Günther was one obvious candidate. (The vacancy disappeared a week after his assault when RWE AG and rival E.ON SE announced they would swap assets, Innogy included.)

The suspicion that the attack was professionally motivated struck him as it was happening — because it wasn’t the first time he had been preyed on at a sensitive moment in his career.

In 2012, Günther was running in a forested area when he was attacked by two young men waiting by the side of the road. Police quickly determined that he had been at the wrong place at the wrong time and closed the file. Günther couldn’t argue with them – random attacks did sometimes occur. Still, he remembered finding it odd that one of his assailants wore gloves in summer.

Now, six years later, a friend and colleague suggested that Günther think about who could have benefited in both instances by getting him out of the way.

When the first attack happened, Günther had been working at German energy giant RWE AG and was being considered for a CFO role. In 2018, two years after he moved to Innogy, he was among the contenders for the CEO position.

He drew up lists of competitors for each of the jobs.

When he crossed-checked the lists, only one name remained: a former fellow manager at RWE who he nicknamed “Mr. X.”