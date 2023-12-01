Buckingham Palace ‘exploring all options’ as King embroiled in race row

Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival’ hit bookshelves around the world this week and repeated an allegation that senior members of the British royal family had raised questions around the skin colour of Prince Archie – the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle born in May 2019.

Meghan, of African American heritage, first raised the issue of an unnamed royal referencing their first-born's skin colour during the couple’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey over two years ago.