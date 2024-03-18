Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government

Sofia: Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel of the center-right GERB party agreed on Monday to form a new government, following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov on March 5.

Denkov's resignation paved the way for GERB party to lead the government for nine months as agreed following last year's elections.

"I accept this mandate with a sense of responsibility as Bulgaria needs stability," Gabriel, who is also an ex-European Commissioner for Digital Economy, told reporters