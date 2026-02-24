Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Buyer Beware': Trump warns of higher tariffs to countries that 'play games' with US trade deals

Trump ​said he also may impose license fees on trading partners as uncertainty over his next tariff moves gripped the global economy and sent stocks lower.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 10:26 IST
World newsSupreme CourtDonald TrumpUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us