California boat captain guilty of 'seaman's manslaughter' in fire deaths of 34 people

Los Angeles: The captain of a dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast in 2019, killing 34 people on board in one of the state's deadliest maritime disasters, was found guilty on Monday of a federal charge of seaman's manslaughter.

Jerry Boylan, 70, was convicted by a US District Court jury in Los Angeles on a single charged count of "misconduct or neglect of a ship officer" under a federal homicide statute dating from steamboat accidents in the early 1800s.

The felony conviction, capping a 10-day trial, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. Sentencing was set for Feb. 8. Boylan remains free on $75,000 bond.

He was captain of the 75-foot dive boat Conception when the vessel went up in flames in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2019, while anchored in Platt's Harbor near Santa Cruz Island, off the Santa Barbara Coast, during a sport diving trip.

Thirty-three passengers and one member of the crew died in the Labor Day holiday weekend blaze. They had been sleeping in a bunk room below deck when the fire began.

Media have called blaze the most lethal modern maritime accident on record in California.

The five surviving crew members, including Boylan, had been above deck in berths behind the wheelhouse and escaped by leaping overboard as the burning vessel sank in the Pacific. They told investigators that flames coming from the passenger quarters were too intense to save anyone trapped below.

But the jury unanimously agreed with prosecutors that Boylan, as charged in the indictment, acted with "reckless disregard for human life by engaging in misconduct, gross negligence, and inattention to his duties".