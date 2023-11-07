California Jewish man dies after altercation at Israel-Palestinian protests

A Jewish man who fell to the ground in an altercation during dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian street protests in California died on Monday, and his death was determined to be a homicide, law enforcement and a Jewish organization said.

Paul Kessler, 69, died of blunt force head trauma following the altercation on Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

As of Monday night, no suspect had been taken into custody in what the sheriff's office said "appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort," though it had not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

The attack took place as emotions have run high in the United States over the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with U.S. officials and civil rights groups warning of increased threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out on October 7.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles identified the victim as a Jewish man and labeled the incident as the "fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year."