California's Governor Newsom vetoes controversial AI safety bill

Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 21:27 IST

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed an artificial intelligence safety bill as it applies only to the biggest and most expensive AI models and leaves others unregulated, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a person with knowledge of his thinking.

The bill, officially known as SB 1047, targets companies developing generative AI - which can respond to prompts with fully formed text, images or audio, as well as run repetitive tasks with minimal intervention.

Published 29 September 2024, 21:27 IST
