Calls mount to let Ukraine strike Russia with western weapons

Kyiv, Ukraine: Calls are mounting among Western nations to allow attacks on Russian territory using weapons that they have sent the Ukrainian military, an issue that is taking on greater urgency as Russia builds up troops on the border in preparation for a possible offensive, according to officials in Ukraine.

On Monday, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, made up of lawmakers from countries belonging to the military alliance, adopted a declaration urging NATO members to lift a ban on firing Western weapons into Russia. That came after similar calls by NATO’s top official, Jens Stoltenberg, and government ministers in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Sweden.

Ukrainian officials say that Russia has amassed some 10,000 troops across from the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, in preparation for a possible ground offensive, and that their hands will be tied unless they can strike across the border.

“Why can’t we use weapons to destroy them where they are massing?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked in an interview with The New York Times last week. “This would also help because they wouldn’t be united in a single operation. They would know that if they accumulate at a particular point, we will strike.”

The calls to allow Ukraine to expand its use of the Western weapons are mostly directed at the United States, the largest supplier of arms to the Ukrainian government. Washington has repeatedly asked Ukraine not to fire US-made weapons into Russian territory for fear of escalating the war, although a debate has now opened within the Biden administration over relaxing the ban.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia warned Tuesday that Western countries helping Ukraine strike into Russia should be aware of “what they’re playing with.” He added that small European countries calling for direct strikes on Russia should bear in mind that they are densely populated, making what appeared to be a threat against them.

Ukraine has complained in recent months that the ban allows Russian forces to launch attacks from inside Russian territory without risk and hampers its ability to repel them. That disadvantage became clear this month when Russia started a new offensive near the city of Kharkiv, just south of the Sumy region, after amassing troops and equipment just across the border.