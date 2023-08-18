Can Russia's Luna-25 moon mission transcend earthly politics?

Boguslawsky Crater is too far removed from the lunar south pole to be considered truly “polar,” says Igor Mitrofanov, a planetary scientist at the Space Research Institute in Moscow. But it has sufficiently polarlike conditions for scientists to potentially see “something new” there as the lander studies the composition of the moon rock at and below the surface and scouts for evidence of water ice. Mitrofanov and his colleagues intend to use data and experience gained from Luna-25 to inform Luna-27 and Luna-28, which will both land closer to the south pole. The latter mission will even bring samples back to Earth.