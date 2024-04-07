'Evil monster': UK man murders wife, cuts body into over 200 pieces

A grim murder case unfolded in Lincolnshire, UK as chilling details emerged during court proceedings about the horrific killing of 26-year-old Holly Bramley. According to a BBC report, Nicholas Metson, 28, described by Ms Bramley's mother as an "evil monster," admitted to stabbing his wife to death and then dismembering her body into over 200 pieces. The remains were later discovered in the River Witham in March 2023.

Metson, residing in Shuttleworth House in Lincoln, confessed to the murder and is awaiting sentencing. The court heard that he enlisted his friend, Joshua Hancock, to dispose of his wife's remains after keeping them concealed in their flat for almost a week.

During the sentencing hearing at Lincoln Crown Court, it was revealed that Metson provided no motive for the brutal killing. Victim impact statements read out in court portrayed a history of "coercive control and manipulation" suffered by the victim at the hands of Metson, which ultimately led to the breakdown of their marriage.

The investigation began when concerns were raised about Ms Bramley's welfare, prompting police to visit the couple's flat. Officers discovered bloodstained sheets, a strong smell of cleaning products, and evidence of recent redecoration. Metson initially claimed that his wife had left with a local mental health support group, but subsequent searches uncovered a sinister truth, the BBC reported.

The tragic nature of this crime was further highlighted by the discovery of Ms Bramley's remains in the River Witham, where a walker stumbled upon plastic bags containing human body parts. Despite extensive recovery efforts by police divers, not all of the victim's body parts were located.

Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC described a disturbing sequence of events, indicating that Ms Bramley was likely stabbed multiple times before being dismembered in the bathroom and her remains stored in the kitchen larder.

Metson's behaviour following the murder was also scrutinised, with evidence showing him withdrawing money from his wife's bank account and searching online about "What benefits do I get if my wife has died" and "Can someone haunt me after they die".

In court, Ms Bramley's mother, Annette Bramley, directly addressed Metson, condemning his actions and expressing the devastating impact on their family. She stated, "The heinous way in which she was murdered and dismembered has left us in such unimaginable pain."

Mrs Bramley further revealed how Metson's controlling and coercive behaviour had deprived the family of seeing Holly in the years before her death.

Metson, who had previous convictions related to offences against former partners, initially denied murder but later pleaded guilty.

His accomplice, Joshua Hancock, admitted to obstructing the Lincolnshire Coroner by helping to dispose of Ms Bramley's body. Both men are awaiting sentencing.