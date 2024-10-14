Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Can the government get people to have more babies?

If births continued to decline, they warned, the consequences would be disastrous. Taxes would rise or social security coffers would shrink.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 20:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 20:35 IST
World newsJapanTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us