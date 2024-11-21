Canada cabinet minister steps down in fresh blow to PM Trudeau

<p>Ottawa: A member of Canada's Liberal government stepped down on Wednesday amid allegations he had misrepresented his background, dealing another challenge to beleaguered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.</p><p>Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault "will step away from Cabinet effective immediately ... (and) focus on clearing the allegations made against him," Trudeau's office said in a two-line statement.</p><p>The announcement marks a sharp change in approach from Trudeau, who as recently as Tuesday had defended Boissonnault against opposition charges that he had falsely claimed to have indigenous roots.</p><p>In 2018, Boissonnault said his great-grandmother was a member of the Cree nation. Last week he changed his account, saying he did not in fact have any aboriginal blood.</p><p>Trudeau made his announcement at a time when some Liberal legislators are complaining about his leadership after nine years in power. Opinion polls show the Liberals are on track to lose the next federal election, which must be held by late October 2025.</p>