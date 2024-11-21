Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Canada cabinet minister steps down in fresh blow to PM Trudeau

The announcement marks a sharp change in approach from Trudeau, who as recently as Tuesday had defended Boissonnault against opposition charges that he had falsely claimed to have indigenous roots.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 22:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 22:38 IST
World newsCanadaJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us