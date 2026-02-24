Menu
Homeworld

Canada moves to revoke 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana's citizenship: Report

This comes ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's scheduled visit to India.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 06:09 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 06:09 IST
World newsCanadaIndiaTerror attack26/11Tahawwur Hussain Rana

