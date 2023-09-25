Canada safe haven for 'Ukrainian Nazis': Moscow’s envoy to India

Canada is a safe haven for the "Ukrainian Nazis", Moscow’s envoy to New Delhi Denis Alipov said on Monday, days after India slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for its reluctance to act against Khalistani extremists in the North American nation.
As standing ovations for a 98-year-old man, who had served in one of Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS units, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to the Canadian Parliament on Friday triggered a controversy, Russia’s ambassador to India said that Canada had been and continued to be a safe haven “for the Ukrainian Nazis and not only them”. He just stopped short of echoing New Delhi's allegation, which called Canada a safe haven for terrorists.
Alipov’s comment came amid a raging diplomatic war between New Delhi and Ottawa over the killing of a Khalistani Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on September 18 that his government’s security agencies were actively pursuing "credible allegations" about "a potential link" between New Delhi’s agents and the killing of Nijjar, a citizen of Canada.
Delhi dismissed the allegation and accused Ottawa of ignoring its repeated requests to extradite or crack down on Khalistani Sikh extremists running a secessionist campaign against India. New Delhi last week even called Canada ‘a safe haven for terrorists’ – a term it so far used only for Pakistan.
Zelenskyy’s visit saw Canada pledging to continue its support for Ukraine in its effort to resist Russia’s military aggression.
Alipov’s post on X was part of Moscow’s condemnation of Ottawa for hosting Zelenskyy as well as for the members of the Canadian Parliament for giving two standing ovations for Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for Nazi Germany as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS during the World War II. Russia’s ambassador to India, however, also subtly endorsed New Delhi’s allegation about Canada being a safe haven for terrorists.
Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota apologised after the standing ovations for Hunka drew flak from around the world, particularly from Jews.