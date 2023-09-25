Canada safe haven for 'Ukrainian Nazis': Moscow’s envoy to India

Delhi dismissed the allegation and accused Ottawa of ignoring its repeated requests to extradite or crack down on Khalistani Sikh extremists running a secessionist campaign against India. New Delhi last week even called Canada ‘a safe haven for terrorists’ – a term it so far used only for Pakistan.

Zelenskyy’s visit saw Canada pledging to continue its support for Ukraine in its effort to resist Russia’s military aggression.

Alipov’s post on X was part of Moscow’s condemnation of Ottawa for hosting Zelenskyy as well as for the members of the Canadian Parliament for giving two standing ovations for Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for Nazi Germany as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS during the World War II. Russia’s ambassador to India, however, also subtly endorsed New Delhi’s allegation about Canada being a safe haven for terrorists.

Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota apologised after the standing ovations for Hunka drew flak from around the world, particularly from Jews.